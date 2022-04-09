Everton vs Manchester United Live – Scores, Goals & Commentary Stream

Monumental work ahead for Everton

Good morning everybody.

Well, here we are again. Another day, another huge Everton game. It would be nice if they could win one of them.

The last time they were at Goodison Park, of course, they won against Newcastle – in a match where essentially anything could have happened. Let’s hope we avoid more pitch invaders armed with zip-ties this time around.

But, we can all hope beyond hope that the result may be the same. It will be an important task for an Everton side that no doubt has their faith on the floor, but there will always be a little bit of hope from the stands, right?

Like an outside bet in the Grand National that builds momentum through the opening fence, the Blues need to get off to a good start…