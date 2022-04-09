Everton vs Manchester United results: Cristiano Ronaldo & Co beat for big Toffees win in battle of relegation

Everton scored a crucial victory in their fight against relegation, thanks to a first-half goal by Anthony Gordon to give them three crucial points against Manchester United.

By no means a free-flowing game, the Toffees toppled and ousted a poor Manchester United team, which once again proved overwhelming as their hopes of finishing in the top four were dealt another blow.

Several Everton players were in good form, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Fabian Delph being the two standouts. Gordon also scored and scored the winning goal after a deflected strike from outside the box, which left Man United defender Harry Maguire stranded on goalkeeper David de Gea.

The win puts Everton four points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, but the Clarets have a game…