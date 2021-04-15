Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest damage and suspension information forward of Friday’s Premier League conflict between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Two groups battling to maintain tempo with the highest 4 will lock horns within the Premier League on Friday night as Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park.

Everton are presently eighth within the desk, one level behind seventh-placed Tottenham, who sit six factors behind fourth-placed West Ham United, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up the crew information for the 2 sides.

© Reuters

EVERTON

Out: Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle), Fabian Delph (tendon), Yerry Mina (adductor), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee), Bernard (undisclosed), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (abductor)

Uncertain: Jordan Pickford (stomach), Joshua King (knock), Andre Gomes (thigh), Allan (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Rodriguez, Richarlison

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Out: Ben Davies (calf), Matt Doherty (muscle)

Uncertain: None

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane