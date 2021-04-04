“Every call is a charge in high school and college basketball”: LeBron James criticizes a call during the close NCAA Final Four match between Gonzaga and UCLA | The SportsRush

LeBron James took to Twitter to criticize a potentially match-changing charging foul called on the Bruins’ Johnny Juzang.

The undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs played against the 11-time national champions UCLA Bruins, at the Final Four on Saturday night. As most people expected it to be, Gonzaga managed to clinch the win, entering their second-ever national championship match.

But what was interesting was the critical call made by the referees during the dying seconds of the regulation. With less than 3 seconds left on the clock, the game tied at 81 apiece, UCLA’s star guard Johnny Juzang drove to the basket, colliding with Gonzaga’s Drew Timme. The officials immediately called it an offensive foul, thus leading the thriller match into overtime.

LeBron James, who himself has been a victim to such game-changing calls, immediately took to Twitter. He reacted to the important call, which could have been one of the reasons behind the change in the outcome of the game. James tweeted:

“Hahaha! Everything is a CHARGE in HS and College ball. EVERYTHING”

LeBron James and other NBA stars react to the incredible UCLA-Gonzaga game

The battle between the two coveted schools was one of the if not the best NCAA matches of all-time. Gonzaga managed to defeat the Bruins 93-90 in an overtime thriller, protecting their undefeated season. If the Bulldogs manage to win the next game against the Baylor Bears, they’ll be the first team since the 1979 Indiana team, to be the undefeated champions.

The match was extremely close with both teams going at it back and forth, right from the tip-off. Although the last ten seconds of the game was the perfect depiction of the game. UCLA managed to tie the game and allow a massive three-pointer buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to help the Zags win the action-packed game.

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

Many NBA current stars and former legends like LeBron James, Trae Young and even Magic Johnson, reacted to how great the match was. James stating how the game was “One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!!”

Backed by the leadership of Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and a potential lottery pick in the 2021 Draft Jalen Suggs, the college program has had its best-ever season yet. Although, the Bulldogs will only be completely satisfied when they manage to defeat Baylor and lift their first-ever national championship.