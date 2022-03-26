Every crush from Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2, ranked

bridgerton Season 2 has just hit Netflix, which means it’s time to revisit Our Very Serious Ranking of Crush From Netflix Series , The Duke of Hastings may be out of the picture, but Ton is still rife with crush ingredients, from the generally unflattering Bridgerton to our own picks for the diamond of the season.

This time, we divided our crushes into categories, and we stayed away from tons of married members (with a few exceptions). Most of these characters are struggling to get married anyway, and we are Available,

Worst: Bridgerton Siblings

24. Colin Bridgerton



credit: Liam Daniels / Netflix

Supporter: A romantic paragon who is kind, hard-loved, and full of forgiveness.

with: Not really smart. Leave Marina alone! What did you think was going to happen…