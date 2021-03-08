“Everybody Loves Playing with Steph Curry”: LeBron James enjoyed his 12-minute pleasures in the All-Star Game with the Warriors Superstars. sport

LeBron James tweeted a message to Steph Curry, stating how happy it felt to share the floor with him for the first time.

The NBA All-Star Game of 2021 brought many such moments, which will surely go down as iconic ASG moments for years to come. Whether it was a 3s barrage from Damien Lillard and Steph Curry’s half-court or Giannis gave up shooting 16 points on the field 16-16, the game was as exciting as it could have been given the circumstances.

However, one of the lowest moments on All-Star Sunday was the unpredictable team between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, who took to the NBA hardwood while playing for the same team. Their play together was much awaited, with LeBron James taking the 2x MVP with his second overall pick in the draft ASV.

The two shared some happy moments on and off the court, which LeBron James admired after Team LeBron’s win over Team Durant.

LeBron James takes to Twitter to share his excitement about playing with Stephen Curry

Despite the history, both James and Curry share as a rival, the two All-Stars were all smiling while playing with each other. Curry was seen doing comedy at the Announcers table in the Lakers star’s iconic chalk toss and also shared a moment on the court where LeBron threw deep throws for a deep 3 for step.

LeBron James showed his admiration for Davidson alum after All-Star Sunday was wrapped.

Finally got to share the floor @ StephenCurry30! Well overdue and I loved every single second !! #GreatestShooterOfAllTime #ChangedHowTheGameIsPlayedByHimselfAlone #RespectBeyondWords #JustSomeKidsBornInAKRON4 – LeBron James (@KingJames) March 8, 2021

This is the first time the two have played on the same team since they entered the league as they have always been in favor of the court during the season and during the All-Star Games. James also acknowledged Curry’s contribution to the game as he changed his tweet to “change the way the game operates on its own.”