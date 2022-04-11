Everyone Hates the ‘Killing Eve’ Series Finale

killing eve AMC

It is being described as a “level bad of Game of Thrones” or “finale for rival Dexter”. Fans are not happy with the Killing Eve series finale on AMC, which has blown the internet positive and has many wondering if the cast has even accepted it.

Before we talk about the ending, we have to get into spoil areaObviously, so come back now if you haven’t watched yet, or are planning on later.

Killing Eve has had a unique journey in that it continues to linger amongst the audience. It was working well for a while, but in later seasons, fan loyalty began to waver, and now here for the grand finale we enter “unforgivable” territory with the show’s decision to suddenly kill off the villain in the finale. is …