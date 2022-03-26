Everyone saying the same thing about Mick McCarthy after RTE Late Late Show appearance

Mick McCarthy was praised by viewers after an emotional interview on Friday night’s Late Late Show on RT.

The former manager of the Republic of Ireland spoke to Ryan Tubridi about the death of his mother, who passed away from cancer just 24 years old, on Daffodil Day.

He told Tubridi: “I was 24” [when she passed]And it took me a long time to realize how young she was and now I’m 63 – I’ve had 10 years.

“I went to see her on Saturday morning. We were playing Middlesboro, and I had no idea she was dying. That morning I realized she was [dying],

McCarthy said he only realized how much his mother’s death had affected him years later.

He continued: “I first talked about it at a luncheon for a cancer charity.

“I stood up to speak, and it was because there …