Everyone took their own rights to take the rights of SSRmrli’s ‘RRR’, finally the deal was finalized in so many crores – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Directed by popular director SS Rajamouli of South Film World, RRR is making headlines these days. The film will hit theaters on October 13 this year. The latest reports about the film have come out that SS Rajamouli has sold the North Indian theatrical rights of RRR to Penn Studios. The Hindi version of the film will be released by the production house. There is no doubt that this is the second film of SS Rajamouli after ‘Bahubali’, which is being seen on such a large scale.

Also, Jayantilal Gada has purchased electronic, digital and satellite rights in all the languages ​​of the film based on the 1900s. According to a report received, a tremendous agreement has been reached for the South Indian version between SS Rajamouli and Jayantilal Gada. Bollywood studios have finalized the deal for around Rs 200–210 crore, including Hindi dubbed satellite, digital and electronic rights.

According to the same trade source, Jayantilal Gada has a 50% stake in the satellite, digital and electronic rights of the Hindi version. This means that if the Hindi version of the film earns 100 crores, then Jayantilal will get 50 crores directly. Looking at the work of this film, these rights were valued at Rs 200 crore, but South Indian theatrical rights have been bought for Rs 140 crore, which is said to be the biggest deal in the history of Bollywood before the release of the film.