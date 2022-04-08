‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ review: Michelle Yeoh stars in the mind-bending Metaverse movie you didn’t know you needed

Plus, it would be hard to spoil a movie that moves at such a frantic pace, and it works off the Marvel-esque conceit that there are a variety of infinite possibilities, with different universes having different choices that we make. along the way.

This all comes as disturbing news for Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who leads an exhausting, hectic life, running a struggling laundromat, lost to her spirited but ineffective husband (Kaye Hugh Kwan, “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom”). , “now grown up and returned to acting) and an older daughter, Joy (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Stephanie Hsu), who is understood by the mother’s reluctance to admit that she is gay.

Meeting with an IRS agent (Jamie Lee Curtis, buried without makeup), …