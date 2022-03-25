Everything Everywhere All at Once Review

Is it possible to make a film that is not for everyone but also About this Everyone? The team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinart, better known as Daniels, want to answer that question—even if they don’t mean it—with their latest offering, Everywhere everything at once. It’s a film that isn’t without its rough patches, yet it is profitable in its efforts to keep going (and going on) to cover everything.

At the center of Daniels’ film is the magnetic Michelle Yeoh, who has never had such a lead role in an American film. She stars as Evelyn, the immigrant mother and laundromat owner who lives with her happy husband Waymond (Ke Hui Kwan), her distant daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and aging father Gong Gong (James Hong). ) takes care of. As if that was not enough – and …