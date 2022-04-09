Everything from Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez’s Green Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez has accepted her second proposal from actor Ben Affleck “On JLO” Newsletter Friday night to share the news and her latest engagement ring, a green stone set in a silver band.

“If that’s really a green diamond, I’m stunned,” Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six Style. “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value this ring over $5 million and it could be worth over $10 million.”

The color green is also of great importance to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“I always say that green is my lucky color,” Lopez, 52, shared in one of her previous newsletters. “Maybe you can remember a certain green…