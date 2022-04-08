Everything Goes Wrong on Inauguration Day in St. Louis

The last St. Louis cardinals 9 pittsburgh Pirates 0

The Pittsburgh Pirates started their 2022 season with a lot going wrong in a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon

Thursday began with similar optimism for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Team openers before the start of their season Agreed to an 8-year, $70 million extension budding superstar with third baseman K’Brien Hayes,

Unfortunately, after the expansion of Hesse the rest of the day went south. The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a 9–0 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium to begin their 2022 season.

Things started going south in a hurry for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They found themselves 1-0 behind after the first innings and things never looked up. There was definitely a major…