Everything is ready for Argentina Vs. Chile: The gates of the stadium will open at 1:30 pm.

The game will start at 15:40 in “Juan Gilberto Funes”. The stadium’s box offices will open at 1:00 pm and tickets will cost $500. At 18:30, San Luis FC will make his AFA debut in the first “C” against Beraztegui.

This Sunday, April 10 will be recorded in memory of women’s football in San Luis Province. On the one hand, it will be the second time in history that the Argentine national team will set foot on San Luis soil and, on the other hand, the first time that San Luis will have a national women’s football representative: it will be the San Luis Football Club, which will take place at 6:30 pm. The first “C” of AFA will start.

Police operation will start at 1:30 pm, at the same time people will be able to enter…