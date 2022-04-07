Everything we know about the epic Viking thriller

epic viking thriller the northman Coming to theaters around the world this month. And while we update these articles only when we learn something new, this update comes through something like ‘You had a job’.

in New York, the northman Posters were strewn around the subway, alerting commuters that a new movie was coming out featuring big names like Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman (a shirtless Skarsgard, mind you), but… the poster was missing an important detail. It was darn remembering the title of the movie.