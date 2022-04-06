Everything we know so far about the new mutation

India recorded the first case of the more transmissible Covid-19 variant ‘XE’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey. On the other hand, Shanghai recorded over 17000 cases in a day, as the district authorities started a second round of mass testing.

The new Covid variant XE is more transmissible than any other Covid strain so far, says World Health Organisation (WHO). The UN health agency had earlier this week flagged the emergence of the new coronavirus variant XE– a hybrid of the BA.1 and BA.2 variations of Omicron.

The XE variant was first detected in UK in January, the global health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSCA) has…