Everything You Need To Know

We're on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders – the biggest watch event of the year.

With a few clever changes, Rolex has given new life to an overlooked model. 2022 Air-King ref. 126900 Breaks from tradition by combining many of the brand’s legendary features in a new way.

Keep in mind, Rolex doesn’t refresh the collection every year with significant changes. The Air-King has always been polarizing, and this new model will likely remain so. But with a sportier case and all-around upgrade, the Air-King should have a much wider appeal than its predecessor.