Everything you need to know about Guillermo Francella’s new film Granijo, premiering on Netflix

Guillermo Francella is one of the most successful and recognized faces of national cinema , The last time we saw him on the big screen was in early 2020, playing Luis Mario Vitte Selene in El Robo del Siglo, one of the few cinematographic events before the quarantine. Two years later, he returns to stand in front of the cameras for Granizzo, a tragicomedy that explores the ephemerality of fame and the importance of relationships. , Here’s everything you need to know about the new Netflix premiere.

Miguel Flores is a well-known meteorologist on TV. The “infallible” who never predicted… until it did. The night of the launch of its new primetime show “El Show del Tiempo”, a magazine that mixes …