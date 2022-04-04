Everything you need to know about last night’s biggest Grammy winner John Batiste

I If you hadn’t heard of John Batiste when you went to bed last night, you may have heard of him now. The musician won five Grammys overnight at the Las Vegas awards ceremony, including Album of the Year for We Are. She was nominated 11 times, more than any artist this year, and she beat out massive household names to get her gong on, including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.

But he was completely bewildered when Lenny Kravitz called his name. Shrinking his nose, laughing in disbelief, he nodded, as if to say, I? His mannerisms must have mirrored that of most of Britain, who were wondering – sorry, but who?

Despite his American fame, Batiste hasn’t made it across the pond so far. So here’s everything you need to know about the man…