Everything you need to know about the groundbreaking Best Picture winner Koda

Pioneering family drama Koda has gone from a low-budget festival film to Best Picture at the Oscars, a milestone as AppleTV+ becomes the first streamer to win the award.

The heartwarming film, directed by Sean Heder, also won at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the top prize and became the biggest acquisition in the festival’s history after Apple TV+ picked it up for US$25 million.

But its road to Oscar glory was far from assured thanks to a small streaming service released earlier in the year amid the Covid pandemic. Audiences sign the words “Applause” as the cast and crew of “CODA” accept the award for Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP) movie…

