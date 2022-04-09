Everything you need to know about the showbiz wedding of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is set to marry his fiancé Nicola Peltz this weekend in a dreamy ceremony at the bride’s parents’ residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn, 23, proposed to Nicola, 27, for a fiancé in June 2020 after being together for two years.

Their wedding, which has been delayed due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, will take place this Saturday, April 9 at one of billionaire Nelson Peltz’s properties. Many famous guests will attend the wedding.

Guest

– The family of Chef Gordon Ramsay. Considered very close to the Beckham family, Ramsay and their 5 children were undoubtedly invited to the wedding. The couple’s eldest 22-year-old son Jack is known as one of the groom’s best friends.

– American actress Eva is one of Victoria’s best friends, and she previously confirmed that she would be attending Brooklyn’s wedding.