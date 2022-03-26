Everything You Need to Know About the Tar Heels’ Brady Manek

Brady Manek of UNC Basketball has become the talk of the town for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

An inadvertent (or entirely on purpose, depending on your point of view) elbow on the face of Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan completely changed the direction of a round of 32 matchup between the Bears and the Tar Heels.

Carolina eventually won in overtime, but Manek’s ejection compounded the trouble for the No. 1 team at UNC’s East Regional.

But who exactly is Brady Maneck, and how did he end up in Chapel Hill? Here’s what you need to know about the now-infamous heel of heels.

Brady Manek landed at UNC as transfer graduate