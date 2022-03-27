Everything you need to know about withdrawal

Another Bridgerton Romance! After Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) epic slow-burn romance, with fans questioning whether Benedict Bridgerton (luke thompson) The journey to find love will be put on hold.

The Season 2 finale, which was released in March 2022, finally ended with Anthony and Kate confessing their strong feelings for each other. After elder Sharma sister accepts her proposal, the couple happily enjoys the next chapter of their life – which includes another coveted game of Pal Mall.

according to Julia Quinn Of the books that hit the Netflix series, the second-biggest Bridgerton brother will be next. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Thompson opened up about the pros that come with shifting the focus…