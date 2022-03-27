Everything You Need To Know

After three months, gallons of sweat and a lifetime supply of cha-cha-chas and pasodobles, the Dancing With the Stars 2022 finale is almost here. It has been an epic season. Or, at any rate, 2020 was more epic than the previous series, which had to be cut short due to Covid, with the semi-finals hastily reconstructed as the grand decider.

Such a fate, thank God, has been avoided this year. So preparations are on for Sunday night’s dance-off. Here is what you need to know.

Who’s in the final?

It’s a four-way competition, featuring jockey Nina Carberry, Paralympian…