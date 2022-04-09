Warning: The following contains spoilers for Everything Everywhere, at Once, playing in theaters now.Evelyn’s (Michelle Yeoh) Journey of Inner Exploration everywhere together At the heart of the film is the narcissist who shares the emotional story with the other characters. But apart from a heartwarming story, the film also has some of the best action-combat sequences of any film in recent memory. In fact, the quirky hilarity of the controversies helps propel them even further, ensuring that the film is an action highlight of 2022, even though it is only being released three months a year.

everywhere together is a multifaceted science-fiction story that embraces a wide variety of genres and genres, ranging from the absurdly hilarious to the heart-wrenchingly tragic…