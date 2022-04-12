Evgeny Svechnikov Winnipeg Jets Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Winnipeg Jets’ chances of making the playoffs are slim, but they have told the NHL they haven’t given up.

The Jets took a brief two-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. The victory came on the heels of a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators the night before.

Conor Hellebueck Started both back-to-back games and made 23 saves in Monday’s win.

Jets interim coach Dave Lowry’s reasoning for a consistent start was simple.

“We’re still fighting for every game. We’re in frustration mode right now,” Lowry said. “It would be no different if we were in a playoff series and we were going back-to-back. That was the conversation, our understanding that we have to win every game here and just take care of business…