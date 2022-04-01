Evin Lewis’ 23-ball 55* condemns back-to-back defeats to defending champions Chennai

Evin Lewis smashed the fastest fifty in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chased down a thrilling run to condemn Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consecutive defeats, while defending The champion scored 210 runs. /7 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Robin Uthappa scored a 25-ball fifty in the first innings as CSK got on the fly despite losing the toss, but it was not enough as Lucknow chased down the total in style. Chennai has now lost one match after another at the start of the season for the first time in the IPL.

With 34 runs required from the last two overs, CSK decided to bowl the ball to Shivam Dube for the final over and Ayush Badoni and Lewis wreaked havoc.

Badoni …