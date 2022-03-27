Ewen Ferguson Qatar Masters Winner

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – Ewen Ferguson of Scotland finished his final round to win the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Maronek and Matthew Jordan had led the European Tour event for most of the day, but, as they struggled in strong winds on the last nine, Ferguson lost his last with a chipped-in Eagle and Produced a birdie. Three holes to be victorious.

Ferguson’s finish 70 took him to 7-under 281 for the tournament and gave him a one-shot victory over fellow Chase Hanna.

Meronck and Marcus Kinhalt were another shot back in joint third, with Jordan in a big group on 4 after 76.

“This is for my mom. I know she must be watching at home crying. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms…