Ex-Arsenal star Dani Ceballos star ignites bizarre feud after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is engaged in a war of words with notorious Gunners fan Piers Morgan after TV host launched bizarre criticism against Mikel Arteta on Tuesday. The 57-year-old took to Twitter after the North Londoners were humiliated 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Au and Wilfried Zaha all found nets for the Eagles during a performance that was uncharacteristically poor from a defensive standpoint. Arsenal also struggled to go into the attack, scoring just three shots on target during 90 minutes.

After the match, Morgan criticized Arteta’s decision to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to go to Barcelona – the Gabonese found some heated form since arriving at the Camp Nou…