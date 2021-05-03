Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala revealed her divorce with Harmeet

Shefali got married to composer Harmeet Singh in 2005. After this, both of them divorced in 2009. On this, Shefali disclosed that the reason behind her and Harmeet’s divorce –

Shefali spoke to Times Now openly about her first marriage. He said- ‘It is very important to understand that your price is not being understood. Violence is not physical in every way. Sometimes this mental violence also happens and you become very sad in your life ‘.

Shefali further explained that she was able to take a decision to divorce because she was self-sufficient. He said- ‘I think I was able to take this decision for myself because I was dependent on myself. I was earning myself. The biggest fear in this country is that of society. Divorce is considered a taboo, but due to the way I have been raised, I do not care about the society and do what seems right. I was able to take such a step in my life because I had strong support ‘.

Tell me that Shefali Happily is married to TV actor Parag Tyagi.