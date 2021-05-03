ENTERTAINMENT

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala revealed her divorce with Harmeet

Shefali got married to composer Harmeet Singh in 2005. After this, both of them divorced in 2009. On this, Shefali disclosed that the reason behind her and Harmeet’s divorce –

Shefali spoke to Times Now openly about her first marriage. He said- ‘It is very important to understand that your price is not being understood. Violence is not physical in every way. Sometimes this mental violence also happens and you become very sad in your life ‘.

Shefali further explained that she was able to take a decision to divorce because she was self-sufficient. He said- ‘I think I was able to take this decision for myself because I was dependent on myself. I was earning myself. The biggest fear in this country is that of society. Divorce is considered a taboo, but due to the way I have been raised, I do not care about the society and do what seems right. I was able to take such a step in my life because I had strong support ‘.

Tell me that Shefali Happily is married to TV actor Parag Tyagi.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

careful! Excessive intake of salt may cause health problems
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top