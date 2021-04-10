Ex-Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler fires back at Charles Barkley’s diss of team

At 82 years old, Ralph Lawler is coming out of retirement just to dunk on Charles Barkley.

The TNT analyst Barkley ripped the LA Clippers at halftime of their game Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. Barkley referred to them as pretenders rather than contenders and joked that “the Clippers have always sucked.”

Charles Barkley: “I’ve been poor, I’ve been rich, I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny, I’ve been old, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame and one thing I can always tell you,the Clippers have always sucked” pic.twitter.com/OdTF0YBnuP — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 9, 2021

Lawler, who was the voice of the Clippers for 41 seasons before retiring in 2019, tore into Barkley over the diss. Lawler wrote on Twitter that he was done sending Christmas cards to Barkley. He then clowned Sir Charles for having just as many NBA championships as the Clippers do.

Charles Barkley is Killing the Clippers on TNT half-time. He has received his last Christmas card from me. Fact is,

Clippers have won exactly the same number of NBA titles as Chas. — Ralph Lawler (@Ohmeomy) April 9, 2021

Barkley is obviously known for some humorous and outspoken takes. But even if the Clippers have not made the conference finals in their franchise’s history, they have regularly put together 50-plus win seasons over the last decade. They are clearly no longer the cellar-dwellers that they used to be.

As for Lawler, this is just the latest example of his savagery on social media.