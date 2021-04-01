Ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Fails To Make It To BJP’s List Of Star Campaigners – Tech Kashif

LATEST

The Bharatiya Janata Party declared the list of its star campaigners for the Salt by-polls in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The name of the former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was recently removed from his post, is missing from the list.

The BJP has mentioned 30 party leaders as star campaigners. The list includes prominent names such as Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, BJP’s state incharge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Lok Sabha MP Rekha Arun Verma as well as Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s name does not feature among the list of star campaigners. Rawat was removed from his post and submitted resignation on March 9, just a few days before completing four years in office. Tirath Singh Rawat took over as the new CM of Uttarakhand. Soon after his appointment, Tirath Singh Rawat overturned many decisions of the former CM.

For instance, the decision to make the Gairsain Commissionary has now been put on hold by the new CM, suggesting that the final decision will be taken as per the sentiment of the masses. For Kumbh Mela too, the CM withdrew the decision to make a Covid-19 negative test report mandatory for all visitors.

The Salt assembly seat fell vacant after the death of MLA Surendra Singh Jeena in November last year. The BJP has now declared his elder brother Mahesh Jeena as its candidate for the seat. The BJP is said to be again betting on the sympathy card by giving ticket to Mahesh Jeena.

The polling for the Salt assembly seat in Almora district will be held on April 17.

