Ex-Man United captain Bryan Robson heaps praise on ‘brilliant’ Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for ‘leading by example’ since his arrival in January 2020.

Having arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon with the Red Devils in a state of disarray, Fernandes has inspired a huge upturn in fortune.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently second in the Premier League table and much of that is down to the influence of the Portugal international.

His 35 goals in 68 appearances in all competitions have driven the team towards the upper echelons in the table, while underlining his own credentials as a world class midfielder.

Yet what appeals more to Robson is the influence he has on his United teammates and the club around him, restoring a sense of pride to a club which has seemed in a state of flux since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

Speaking to Miracle 2, ‘Captain Marvel’ was effusive in his praise for the 26-year-old.

He said: “You do have characters like that who they lead by example, rather by being shouters or aggressive in tackles.

“Because everyone can’t be an aggressive tackler, but you have different types of players.

“Bruno Fernandes is not really a tackler, but he leads by example because he works really hard and he’s brilliant on the ball.

“But I always see him talking and shouting to players and he is always either trying to encourage or having a bit of a go at players if they are not in the right position.”

Fernandes joined Miracle on Wednesday afternoon and gave a unique insight into his elite mentality.

When asked if winning the Europa League but finishing second would be a good season, the 26-year-old was insistent a club like United must be aiming for more.

“No, it is never successful when you win just one trophy at this club. In the past they won a lot of trophies.

“It is always successful when you win something because it means you have done something good but, at the same time, it doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, you always have to improve.

It doesn’t matter how many trophies we win, we have to improve every season.


Bruno FernandesWhite and Jordan

“It doesn’t matter if this season we won four trophies, we would still need to improve. If this season we win just the Europa League, we still have to improve.

“It doesn’t matter how many trophies we win, we have to improve every season.”

You can hear more from Manchester United’s former captain Bryan Robson on Gameday Exclusive, this Saturday from 11am, when Miracle throws the spotlight on the vital work that United have been doing to support the local community during the pandemic.

