Ex-Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur transfers to Iowa State

Former Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur said Saturday that he is transferring to Iowa State.

He was one of eight Golden Gophers players to enter the transfer portal after last season. Coach Richard Pitino was fired after the team finished 14-15 (6-14 Big Ten).

“I would like to thank the University of Minnesota community, fans, and my teammates for all their love and support the past [three] years,” Kalscheur tweeted. “Minnesota will always be home to me. I am excited about the next chapter and fresh start in my college basketball career at Iowa State University.”

Kalscheur, a 6-foot-4 guard from Edina, Minn., averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in his junior season.

In three seasons at Minnesota, he played in 88 games (all starts), averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 31.6 minutes per game.

