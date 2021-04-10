LATEST

Ex-Pro Bowler says Bill Belichick is on ‘warm’ seat in New England

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick

A former Pro Bowl player offered some ridiculous analysis recently.

LaVar Arrington was a guest on “First Things First” on FS1 and talked about the New England Patriots. He said that coming off the season the Pats had, Bill Belichick has something to prove this season.

Arrington acknowledged that his comments might sound “crazy” to some, but he said things are getting “warm” for Belichick.

“Having the type of season that they had last year can make you rethink a whole lot of things that you did in the past. That seat is warm for Bill Belichick,” Arrington said, via NESN. “And that might sound crazy for some people, but Bill Belichick has to have a good season this year. And you know why? Because there are whispers — ‘It was Tom. It was always Tom. It couldn’t have been anything else but Tom.’ And Bill Belichick has to show before he gets too far away from Tom Brady leaving that it was not Tom Brady; that it was, in fact and indeed, the system of what Bill Belichick built in New England.”

What Arrington says isn’t crazy, it’s just that his terminology was wrong.

It’s incorrect to say that Belichick’s seat is warm. That would imply that he could be fired if the Patriots don’t perform well next season. That is not happening. Belichick has won six Super Bowls and can remain in New England probably as long as he wants. However, Arrington is correct in saying that there is pressure for Belichick to win next season. Nobody in New England enjoyed going 7-9 last season. The uncharacteristic offseason they had seemed to be proof of this. Belichick might want to adjust his draft strategy this season too.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top