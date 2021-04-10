Ex-Pro Bowler says Bill Belichick is on ‘warm’ seat in New England

A former Pro Bowl player offered some ridiculous analysis recently.

LaVar Arrington was a guest on “First Things First” on FS1 and talked about the New England Patriots. He said that coming off the season the Pats had, Bill Belichick has something to prove this season.

Arrington acknowledged that his comments might sound “crazy” to some, but he said things are getting “warm” for Belichick.

“Having the type of season that they had last year can make you rethink a whole lot of things that you did in the past. That seat is warm for Bill Belichick,” Arrington said, via NESN. “And that might sound crazy for some people, but Bill Belichick has to have a good season this year. And you know why? Because there are whispers — ‘It was Tom. It was always Tom. It couldn’t have been anything else but Tom.’ And Bill Belichick has to show before he gets too far away from Tom Brady leaving that it was not Tom Brady; that it was, in fact and indeed, the system of what Bill Belichick built in New England.”

What Arrington says isn’t crazy, it’s just that his terminology was wrong.

It’s incorrect to say that Belichick’s seat is warm. That would imply that he could be fired if the Patriots don’t perform well next season. That is not happening. Belichick has won six Super Bowls and can remain in New England probably as long as he wants. However, Arrington is correct in saying that there is pressure for Belichick to win next season. Nobody in New England enjoyed going 7-9 last season. The uncharacteristic offseason they had seemed to be proof of this. Belichick might want to adjust his draft strategy this season too.