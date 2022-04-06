Ex-Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith dies at 50

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions supporter Tom Smith has died at the age of 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November 2019, also played for Glasgow Warriors, Caledonia Reds and Northampton.

Scottish Rugby tweeted: “Scotland and Lions supporter Tom Smith has sadly passed away today at the age of 50.

“A highly respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone involved in rugby in Scotland and throughout the sport. All our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends at this time.”

Smith played 61 for Scotland and six for the Lions, who said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

“Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game. Our thoughts are with him…