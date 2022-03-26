LATEST

Ex-Vanderbilt nurse shares thoughts on case

Posted on
Ex-Vanderbilt nurse shares thoughts on case

Update: The verdict has arrived – read more here.

Original: Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — A verdict will soon be read out in the trial of Radonda Watt, a former Vanderbilt nurse accused of murder after giving a patient a lethal dose of the wrong drug.

Vout waived her right to testify in the case, but on Friday morning, she told News 2s. spoke with Stephanie LangstonSaying that he is ready for what is to come.

“I’m glad we’ve got to this point, it’s been 4 and a half years. Despite the jury’s decision, I’m glad I no longer have to bear the burden of what’s going to happen to the justice system. Looks like Mrs. Murphy’s…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top