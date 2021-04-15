Example 16th April 2021 Written Update: Jazz escapes Preeto

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Khushbeer getting indignant on Fateh. Fateh asks him to speak slowly as they’re standing in a bride’s home. Harman attain Fateh, who introduces him to his father Khushbeer. Fateh will get praised by Harman, Khushbeer appears at them confused. Harman invitations Khushbeer and ask him to provide blessings to bride and groom. Khushbeer leaves on Fateh’s request. Khushbeer asks if he utilized to jobs in Canada by mistake or deliberately. Fateh remembers Tejo and Jasmine’s phrases. He tells Khushbeer that he utilized for Job in Canada by his personal want. Khushbeer asks Fateh was he mendacity to him about enjoying nationals and bringing gold medal for India until now. Tejo appears at them from far.

Fateh says that he was not mendacity. He respects his nation, recreation and Punjab as at all times. Khushbeer exhibits the work allow after which ask what is that this then. After replies that his destiny and life is enjoying with him. Khushbeer asks Fateh, if his destiny his forcing him to go to Canada leaving his every part behind. Fateh replies sure and says that he’ll go Canada anyhow. It’s is his resolution and nobody can change it. Tejo hears every part and understand that Fateh actually loves Jasmine. Khushbeer raises hand on Fateh which the latter stops. Tejo will get shocked. Fateh hugs Khushbeer as he sees MLA Virendra Singh coming in the direction of them. He tells Khushbeer in his ears that he doesn’t need his elections to get affected by their tiff.

Fateh takes MLA’s blessings and ask Khushbeer to go residence, he’ll speak to him later. Tejo thinks Jasmine can not discover boy like Fateh for herself, who can depart his household and goals behind for her. Tejo and Jasmine calms crying Preeto. Jazz sees them from behind. Preeto seek for him and he and his mom hides from her. Fateh helps everybody in mehndi and sangeet ceremony. Tejo goes to Fateh and talks politely with him. Fateh will get confused with Tejo’s well mannered habits. Tejo tells Fateh that she now believes that he actually loves Jasmine. Fateh ask her out of the blue, how she began believing him. She tells him that she noticed and heard him speaking to his father.

Tejo’s says to Fateh that she needed to imagine the one who can resolve to go away his and his household’s goals for his love.

She ask him what’s going to he do about his father’s anger. He says he’ll see after reaching residence. Tejo tells him that she’s going to assist him in making his place in Jasmine’s coronary heart. Jasmine and her mates do golgappa competitors. They reward Jazz. Preeto asks Jasmine to make her meet Jazz.

Neetu interrupts them by calling Preeto. She makes Preeto indignant by telling her that Kuldeep/Jazz known as and apologized to her. He informed her about his helplessness and requested her for some cash. Preeto requested her to not imagine that that fraud. When Neetu didn’t agree and disconnects, Preeto leaves to achieve her. Jasmine takes Jazz along with her for dance. Tejo witness Fateh getting emotional seeing Jasmine. She ask Fateh to bounce with dance with Jasmine. Fateh attain residence the place his complete household waits for him angrily.

Episode Ends

