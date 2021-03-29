Example Spoiler: Fateh to beat Jazz?

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors new launched show Prepareproduced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd is a tale of two sisters Jasmine Kaur Sandhu and Tejo Kaur Sandhu who have different dreams, thinking and life plans and a boxer Fateh Virk.

Udaariyaan is grabbing viewers attention on colors at 7PM slot. The show’s story witnessed Tejo and Fateh’s tiff. In the upcoming episodes, it will be worth to watch what twist fate will bring in Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine’s life.

In the last episode, Sandhu family convinced Tejo for the new Canada marriage proposal by Jazz. While Jasmine helped Tejo getting ready for boy and his mother, Fateh confronted Jazz, the former asked the latter to return and find another girl as the girl at present he is seeing is his love.

Jazz fooled Fateh and reached Sandhu house. Jasmine and Sandhu family made Jazz and his mother meet Tejo. Tejo’s grandmother suspected Jazz and said she has seen and talked to him in the ball. But Sandhu family in their selfish motive to go Canada didn’t believe Tejo’s grandmother’s suspicion.

Fateh got angered knowing that Jazz reached Sandhu house to see Jasmine even after his warning.

As per the new promo and information from sources, in the upcoming episodes viewers will get to watch that Fateh will get angry seeing Jasmine and Jazz together talking on terrace. Jazz, Tejo and Jasmine will wonder what problem Fateh have with them. He will try to throw stone at Jazz saying that “he will not leave Jazz for thinking of marrying Jasmine” his friends will stop him. Tejo will ask for a day time to decide about Jazz’s marriage proposal but later agree for marriage with Jazz. Fateh may be seen hurting Jazz.

Soon Fateh’s misunderstanding will get cleared in the hospital, where Jazz will be seen injured. Fateh will get to know two truths. First truth that Jazz took marriage proposal for Tejo. Second that Tejo and Jasmine are sisters. After all this Tejo will get impressed by Jazz and get ready to marry him. Check out below for Tejo and Jazz marriage function:

See Promo:

If sources are to be believed Jasmine and Fateh’s younger brother Amanpreet will end up together. It is not yet confirmed.

How will Tejo get saved from Jazz’s fake identity and marriage trap? Who will save her, her father or Fateh? Will now Fateh be able to confess his feelings to Jasmine? Will Fateh’s family agree for his and Jasmine’s wedding? Will Fateh get to know that Jasmine is actually who wants to go Canada not Tejo?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Prepare!