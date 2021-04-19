Example Spoiler: Jasmine to lose Tejo’s Shagan dupatta

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story has taken a brand new flip the place now Tejo is making an attempt to assist Fateh by making an attempt to make Jasmine see Fateh’s love for her. Jasmine doesn’t take into consideration Fateh’s real love however Canada. Different aspect Fateh is combating his household for her and Rupi has began doubting Jazz’s mom’s greediness. Let’s see what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Sandhu’s acquired emotional enthusiastic about Tejo’s final Baisakhi with them. Jasmine lightened all people’s temper by telling them that they may have fun their subsequent Baisakhi in Canada. All of them acquired blissful and wished one another blissful Baisakhi.

Tejo Jasmine left for Baisakhi operate of their village and referred to as Jazz their too. Different aspect at Virk home, Fateh’s mom acquired offended on him for packing his baggage and considering to go away his household. She gave him her swear to not go away the home until he will get a job in Canada. She additionally instructed him that she would attempt to persuade his father for Canada.

Fateh too reached the identical Baisakhi operate as Tejo, Jazz and Jasmine. Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine carried out with B Praak. Tejo and Fateh left to see Meher, the place Tejo didn’t see Meher and left for some ritual at her house. Fateh returned to Baisakhi operate heard his father speaking in poor health about Jasmine seeing her dance on unhealthy/international track.

Fateh tried taking Jasmine from there however Jazz stopped him. He acquired offended and fought with Jazz making him injured badly. Jasmine stopped Fateh and acquired offended on him. Jazz acquired to know that Fateh is MLA’s son and apologized to him.

Fateh met Sarab and each made a want to meet their real love. Fateh didn’t see Meher’s photograph with Sarab.

Within the upcoming episode, Jasmine will lose Tejo’s Shagan dupatta and also will inform Tejo about it in stress. Fateh will ask her to not take stress, he’ll assist her.

As per sources, Tejo will lastly get married however with whom from Jazz and Fateh is but to be cleared.

Whom will Tejo get married to? Whom will Fateh select Jasmine or his Household? Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet be capable to change Fateh’s choice? What drama will occur in Tejo’s wedding ceremony?

Put together