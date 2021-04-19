ENTERTAINMENT

Example Spoiler: Jasmine to lose Tejo’s Shagan dupatta

Avatar
By
Posted on
Example Spoiler: Jasmine to lose Tejo's Shagan dupatta

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story has taken a brand new flip the place now Tejo is making an attempt to assist Fateh by making an attempt to make Jasmine see Fateh’s love for her. Jasmine doesn’t take into consideration Fateh’s real love however Canada. Different aspect Fateh is combating his household for her and Rupi has began doubting Jazz’s mom’s greediness. Let’s see what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Sandhu’s acquired emotional enthusiastic about Tejo’s final Baisakhi with them. Jasmine lightened all people’s temper by telling them that they may have fun their subsequent Baisakhi in Canada. All of them acquired blissful and wished one another blissful Baisakhi.

Tejo Jasmine left for Baisakhi operate of their village and referred to as Jazz their too. Different aspect at Virk home, Fateh’s mom acquired offended on him for packing his baggage and considering to go away his household. She gave him her swear to not go away the home until he will get a job in Canada. She additionally instructed him that she would attempt to persuade his father for Canada.

Fateh too reached the identical Baisakhi operate as Tejo, Jazz and Jasmine. Tejo, Fateh and Jasmine carried out with B Praak. Tejo and Fateh left to see Meher, the place Tejo didn’t see Meher and left for some ritual at her house. Fateh returned to Baisakhi operate heard his father speaking in poor health about Jasmine seeing her dance on unhealthy/international track.

Fateh tried taking Jasmine from there however Jazz stopped him. He acquired offended and fought with Jazz making him injured badly. Jasmine stopped Fateh and acquired offended on him. Jazz acquired to know that Fateh is MLA’s son and apologized to him.

Fateh met Sarab and each made a want to meet their real love. Fateh didn’t see Meher’s photograph with Sarab.

Within the upcoming episode, Jasmine will lose Tejo’s Shagan dupatta and also will inform Tejo about it in stress. Fateh will ask her to not take stress, he’ll assist her.

As per sources, Tejo will lastly get married however with whom from Jazz and Fateh is but to be cleared.

Whom will Tejo get married to? Whom will Fateh select Jasmine or his Household? Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet be capable to change Fateh’s choice? What drama will occur in Tejo’s wedding ceremony?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Put together!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top