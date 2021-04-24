Example Spoiler: Khushbeer to advise and warn Fateh

Udaariyaan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours newly launched present Udaariyaan’s story goes to witness most vital twist and turns. Precise twisted love story of Fateh, Jasmine and Tejo has began. The place, now Jasmine and Fateh are seen coming nearer, Tejo broke down with Jazz’s fraud/betrayal. Additional, Sandhu’s will misunderstand Fateh to be concerned with Jazz in his fraud. They are going to beat him badly. Let’s see, if this recreation of Jazz will make Fateh lose Jasmine.

Within the final episode, Tejo checked out of the lodge and reached her residence damaged. Seeing her situation Satti and entire household gathered round her. Different facet, Rupi and Harman requested Fateh to go looking Jazz. They tried asking her what occurred however she remained silent. Everybody began crying and tried to get the reality out of Tejo. Abhiraj was about to name Jazz however Rupi stopped him. Rupi advised everybody that Jazz is not going to obtain their calls.

Everybody tried asking Rupi and Harman that what occurred with Tejo. Rupi cried and advised household about Jazz’s fraud and betrayal with Tejo. Harman nd Rupi shocked household by telling them that Jazz and his mom left Tejo alone and ran away and are to not be discovered anyplace. Navraj and Satti denied believing this.

Fateh too reached Sandhu home ignoring his mom. He advised them that individuals noticed Jazz and his mom working away in prepare. Rupi, Harman and Abhiraj in anger thought that Fateh was too concerned in Jazz’s fraud they usually beat him brutally. Jasmine stopped them and advised that Fateh too obtained cheated by Jazz.

Jasmine recalled Preeto’s phrases and checked her cellphone. Complete household obtained shocked seeing Jazz’s wedding ceremony ceremony photograph with Neetu. Jasmine advised her household how Jazz cheated Neetu and her household too. She regretted for not giving heed to Preeto’s phrases earlier.

Jasmine advised about Jazz’s fraud with Neetu to Tejo. Tejo recalled previous occasions and fainted. Everyone obtained fearful for her and tried to wake her up.

Within the upcoming episode, Fateh will ask Jasmine to not cry and deal with herself. He’ll promise her that he’ll attempt his greatest to seek out and get Jazz and his mom arrested. Fateh will wipe Jasmine’s tears and she’s going to put her head on his shoulder. Subsequent Khushbeer will say to Fateh that now did he see what occurs with individuals who desires huge of going overseas.

Fateh will go away saying that he’s fearful about Tejo proper now. At Sandhu’s Kinnars will give blessings to Tejo of wedding ceremony unaware of the state of affairs. Tejo will cry and run away. She is going to break the mirror saying she can’t see her face even.

Will Khushbeer and Gurpreet have the ability to change Fateh’s choice? How will Tejo deal with herself after Jazz’s betrayal/fraud? The place and the way is Preeto? Will Fateh have the ability to discover Jazz and get him arrested?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Put together!