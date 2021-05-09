Excessive use of Sanitizer: Using more Sanitizer can damage your skin

According to experts, the sanitizer contains a lot of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol and antibacterial chemical, which kills bacteria and viruses from our skin. This protects us from the troubles caused by many types of viruses and bacteria.

According to experts, if we use sanitizer again and again, our skin can become dry and red. Apart from this, you may also get itchy from it.

If you are having any kind of skin related problems after using sanitizer, then you should wash your hands with soap instead of sanitizer.