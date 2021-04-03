Exclusive! Bappi Lahiri Health Update: “He has had a lung problem since a year but now getting better,” son Bappa reveals – Times of India » todayssnews

Contrary to reports that Bappa had flown down from the US because Bappida had taken ill, Bappa clarifies, “It was purely incidental that Dad tested positive soon after I landed in Mumbai. I had no idea about this when I took off from the States. Actually I had checked into a hotel and decided to stay there for a week to protect my parents from a risk of contracting any infection as I had just travelled. Almost as soon as I entered the hotel, I got to know about Dad.”
Bappa further said that his father has been having a pulmonary (lung) problem since a year now. That’s the reason why Bappida’s voice has changed of late. “He often gets cold which accumulates in his throat,” Bappa added.
Also, Bappida has started talking to his family on video calls. This morning, he wanted to hear music on his phone. More on the good news that Bappida is getting better is the fact that the doctor treating him at Breach Candy Hospital is the top Pulmonary Specialist, Dr Farokh Udwadia. So now, perhaps, both- COVID and the pulmonary issue- will be treated by the same doctor. Actually, Bappi Lahiri’s family had tried to get him admitted in Lilavati Hospital but there was no vacancy. “Dr Udwadia is an amazing doctor,” Bappa concluded.