Exclusive! Bappi Lahiri Health Update: “He has had a lung problem since a year but now getting better,” son Bappa reveals – Times of India » todayssnews

Exclusive! Bappi Lahiri Health Update: "He has had a lung problem since a year but now getting better," son Bappa reveals

Exclusive! Bappi Lahiri Health Update: "He has had a lung problem since a year but now getting better," son Bappa reveals
It began with COVID but seems the legendary singer-music composer Bappi lahiri is on his way to recovery from a lung problem as well, which he has been nursing since a year. Bappida (as he is fondly called) is still in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital fighting COVID but getting better especially since this morning. “He’s having his tea, he’s talking and we are in touch with him on the phone. It all began with symptoms of cold and a precautionary COVID test. We were very worried for him and Mom too when he tested positive; luckily neither Mom nor anybody else in the house has been infected,” Bappida’s son Bappa, who landed in Mumbai recently, tells ETimes.

Contrary to reports that Bappa had flown down from the US because Bappida had taken ill, Bappa clarifies, “It was purely incidental that Dad tested positive soon after I landed in Mumbai. I had no idea about this when I took off from the States. Actually I had checked into a hotel and decided to stay there for a week to protect my parents from a risk of contracting any infection as I had just travelled. Almost as soon as I entered the hotel, I got to know about Dad.”

Bappa further said that his father has been having a pulmonary (lung) problem since a year now. That’s the reason why Bappida’s voice has changed of late. “He often gets cold which accumulates in his throat,” Bappa added.

Also, Bappida has started talking to his family on video calls. This morning, he wanted to hear music on his phone. More on the good news that Bappida is getting better is the fact that the doctor treating him at Breach Candy Hospital is the top Pulmonary Specialist, Dr Farokh Udwadia. So now, perhaps, both- COVID and the pulmonary issue- will be treated by the same doctor. Actually, Bappi Lahiri’s family had tried to get him admitted in Lilavati Hospital but there was no vacancy. “Dr Udwadia is an amazing doctor,” Bappa concluded.

