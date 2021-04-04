Exclusive interview! Om Raut on winning the Filmfare Award for ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’: I am living my dream! – Times of India » todayssnews

Om Raut hit it out of the park with his very first Bollywood directorial! Having earned accolades for his Marathi venture ‘Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush’, expectations were high as he called the shots for Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘ Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior’, and he delivered! Om recently bagged the prestigious Filmfare Award for his direction of the historical drama and the filmmaker expresses that the feeling is nothing short of a dream!

“Since I was child I had this dream of winning the Filmfare Award. Of course my personal ambition/dream started with the fact that I became a filmmaker. I have always maintained that I am a filmmaker by design, and practically, I am living my dream. And when you are in this space, you try a lot to achieve everything on your checklist. As a filmmaker, winning the Filmfare award is right at the top of my ambitions and it is a very fulfilling experience,” shares an overjoyed Om.

Expressing how the prestigious Black Lady trophy has boosted his drive to scale new heights, Om adds, “Filmfare is also very encouraging; it induces a sense of responsibility because you have been awarded something that is so prestigious. So, you come to work the next day with tremendous extra energy which is seen not just in you but also in people around you, because it is teamwork that builds a motion picture director, it is never a one man’s art. I feel a bit more energetic and powerful.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ hit theatres on January 10, 2020, and collected over Rs 269 crore at the box office