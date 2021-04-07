LATEST

Exclusive interview! Ram Gopal Varma on making a film on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: I think I might even take it up – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Exclusive interview! Ram Gopal Varma on making a film on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: I think I might even take it up - Times of India » todayssnews
Director Ram Gopal Varma has been keeping a low profile these days, but rest assured he is working on multiple projects. Whether it is a high-octane martial arts film or a crime drama based on true events, RGV has been keeping busy charting out his next big venture. Although the release of his latest film ‘D-Company‘ was postponed, in an exclusive chat with ETimes, the director let us in on all that he has in store, taking on social media trolls, and the possibility of another true-life crime drama based on the ongoing Sushant singh rajput death case. Excerpts:

“I have adapted to the Covid-19 situation well, and everything is fine,” RGV tells us as we connect over the phone to talk about his rendezvous with the underworld. Explaining his perceived absence from Bollywood, he shares, “In 2017, I released ‘Sarkar 3’. During the years 2018 and 2019, I was making a couple of Telugu films along with a huge martial arts film, which is an Indo-Chinese production, called ‘Enter The Girl Dragon’. By the time we got that started and had a couple of days of shoot left, the Covid-19 lockdown happened. But, I was able to finish that film and it will be released shortly. Apart from ‘D-Company’, in the next one month, I have another martial arts film and I am working on another one called ‘Demons’ that will also release in the next few months. So, I have been active, it’s just that I have not been releasing any of them because of the Covid situation”.

Talking about Bollywood, RGV made headlines when he went against popular opinion and tweeted in favour of actress Rhea Chakraborty, while she braved the frenzy surrounding the death of actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing his thoughts about the frequent social media storms he stirs up with his tweets, he says, “As far as social media is concerned, I don’t know what happened to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, I think people have forgotten. I don’t know what happened to Rhea Chakraborty too. I think social media has become a circus. They make a lot of noise and then forget.”

Whether it is defending Kangana ranaut or Rhea Chakraborty and slamming the ‘witch hunt’ that actresses are subjected to in the film industry, there have been times when RGV’s tweets have upset womens’ groups. When asked for his views on the matter, RGV clarifies, “I think everyone has a problem with everyone and everything going on in the world, and they just let it out on social media. I feel that a platform like Twitter is just a platform for barking dogs. I don’t think anything comes out of it. I have no idea what social media finally amounts to, like, for example, what happened to the follow-up on the Sushant case? As far as I am concerned, I just upload whatever I have to say and never read the comments. I just want to express my opinion; I don’t care what people have to say, because I am an expert in my opinion which is based on what I think. I don’t have time to think about people, who have time to think about me”.

Those following his work will know his love for making movies based on true stories, and real-life incidents. With an alleged drug trail coming to light during the investigations in SSR death case and the political powerplay, will it make for a good screenplay for an RGV film? “It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up,” he says after careful pondering.

While he may have quite a few films on the cards, those waiting for RGV to reunite with actors like Amitabh Bachchan or Urmila Matondkar will have to wait more. “There is no such thing as a plan. If I have some subject matter or a script that I feel will warrant a particular actor, then I of course I will approach them for that,” he signs off.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
788
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
787
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
772
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
747
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
745
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
740
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
691
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
679
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
628
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
623
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top