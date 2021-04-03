Exclusive interview! Seerat Kapoor: I was a diehard fan of Winnie The Pooh – Times of India » todayssnews

Seerat will be ringing in her special day with an intimate dinner with her close friends and family, taking into account the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The actress doesn’t believe in making any birthday resolutions and insists, ”I don’t wait for a birthday to make a resolution. It’s a constant throughout the year.”

Reminiscing her childhood birthday celebrations, Seerat shares, ”My birthdays were so memorable that I remember every little detail. I’d usually call my friends over, cook them some yummy food, we would play games, and a day prior I would get down to all the art and craftwork it required. The blind-folded dart game was a hit amongst my group and I would draw out the canvas myself every year. The winner would go home with a special box of goodies curated by me. All others would go home with a return gift.”

Speaking about the one special birthday gift that she cherishes, she reveals, ”I was a diehard fan of Winnie The Pooh. My mother gifted me a Winnie doll which was a size bigger than me! I would cuddle up with the doll to fall asleep during my nights. It was my favourite and I still have it.”

The actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, concluded by comparing it to Tollywood, where she’s currently working. “From the inside, there are more similarities than differences,” she asserts, signing off.