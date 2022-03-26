Exclusive: Poco X4 Pro 5G to be priced under Rs 20,000, Poco to launch more 5G phones this year

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India and the smartphone maker is planning to introduce more 5G-enabled devices in the country this year, Anuj Sharma – Country Director – Poco India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive Told in interview. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will replace last year’s Poco X3 Pro, which was also placed in the same price category. Poco X4 Pro 5G has already been launched globally and will be unveiled in India on March 28. While the Poco X3 Pro focused heavily on performance (thanks to the Snapdragon 860 chip), the X4 Pro 5G aims to provide a 5G-ready phone. without making…