EXCLUSIVE: “What’s The Big Deal, If I Kissed Anup Jalota, That’s My Way Of Greeting Him” – Says Jasleen Matharu : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are the controversial student-teacher duo appeared in season 12 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The duo entered as pair as it was the theme of that season. Since then, the duo has managed to grab headlines every time they appear together. However, after Bigg Boss concluded, the duo denied dating each other and confessed that it was only a drama to be on the show. Well, rumours about them dating are still around the corners and they have always managed to create buzz.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, they came together to talk about their film Wo Meri Student Hai. They also took a dig upon their relationship and life post-Bigg Boss and talked about their chemistry.

When asked about their stunts in Bigg Boss which created a perception about them dating – the one where Jasleen kissed Anup Jalota and asked him to not remove the mark of the lipstick – she answered, “Bigg Boss was just a show, an entertainment show where many things happen. Even Anup ji and I were sent for a date, but that’s not necessarily means that the date was meant to be like that. Can’t we go on a date with our parents? When we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we celebrate it with the ones whom we love the most. Can’t I go on a date with my mom or with my dad? Yes, I can. So, I went on a date with Anup ji. I went with my mentor. It isn’t necessary that the love angle concept is applicable over here, right?

She further added, “So when I kissed him on his cheeks and said ‘don’t leave the lipstick mark,’ – it’s just me. I am like that. It was my way of doing fun. We usually have fun like this and that’s normal between us. Anuj ji knows me for so long and he even understands and knows this thing. We don’t take it seriously, but there are some people who make an issue out of it that I kissed my teacher after saying guru ji and make awkward faces. What’s the big deal in it? Even if we meet today, we hug each other and greet that way. What’s the big deal? It is not necessary that when I meet Anup ji and I touch his feet and do all that stuff. That’s not important, that’s our way of meeting and greeting each other. I don’t think so there is anything bad in it that people think.”

Also Read: Anup Jalota & Jasleen on ‘Wo Meri Student Hai’, their Relationship, Chemistry & Bigg Boss

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.