Exeter v Munster live kick-off times, TV channel info, score updates and more

Munster traveled to Exeter this evening in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 first leg with the English giants down a number of key players.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with kick off set at 5:30 pm

Johan van Gran’s side was already down several men due to injury. To make things worse, news broke earlier today that Simon Zebo is set to miss today’s struggle due to an illness. Zebo joins the likes of Irish stars Peter O’Mahony, Joy Carberry and Andrew Conway on the injury list for today’s game.

Exeter came close to winning the Gallagher Premiership last year, eventually finishing second. Exeter will be boosted by the return of a trio of English internationals in Henry Slade, Sam Simmonds and Harry Williams.

Exeter XV

1. Hepburn 2. Yendall 3….