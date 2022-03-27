Experimental Red Devils don’t refuse in Ireland and give two leads

happy birthday irelandI Irish Federation celebrated its 100th birthday and invited Belgium to the party. Not surprisingly, in the past the Boys in Green and Devils had already fought pretty duets. For example, in 1934 the first Irish World Cup qualifier was against Belgium: 4–4. Or in 1997 our country was allowed to go to the World Cup at the expense of Ireland. Luke Nilis, remember?

It was only a practice match, but Dublin’s Aviva Stadium was packed with about 45,000 people for the match. The family, including father and sons, sat in the sun. The home team wanted to give something back to the crowd and started under pressure. Not that the Belgians were so affected by this. Ireland may have put together their best team, but few of them play football in the English lower divisions. They were not strong.

Looking for Tielemans

It also turned out to be Belgium’s best counterattack after 11 minutes. Hans Wanken sends Miki Batsuyai deep and makes her first…